HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University professor and alum Amanda Henry recently took her lifelong love of writing to the next step with the release of her debut novel, "The Legacy of the Lost Rider".

Henry's idea for the tale formed in 2012, and she completed a trio of books encompassing the "Tokens of Rynar" series in 2015. Through her editing and writing process, the books were finished at a rate of about one per year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.