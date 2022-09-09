HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University professor and alum Amanda Henry recently took her lifelong love of writing to the next step with the release of her debut novel, "The Legacy of the Lost Rider".
Henry's idea for the tale formed in 2012, and she completed a trio of books encompassing the "Tokens of Rynar" series in 2015. Through her editing and writing process, the books were finished at a rate of about one per year.
Henry wrote the books during the summers while she was teaching, carefully balancing the time she spent creating the stories so she could spend special time with family and teach summer courses as well.
"I've always loved to write, and I was really looking forward to diving into something different than what I've done before. I've never published anything before, but I was just looking for new ideas," she said, noting how she's always enjoyed utilizing animals in her works, although generally not as main characters.
"The Legacy of the Lost Rider" is the first story in the "Tokens of Rynar" series. Growing up, Henry's love of miniature horses raised by her grandparents helped shape what the tale would become. She cherished what she learned raising and caring for the animals, and she also noticed a theme of horses in several movies she enjoyed.
Henry wanted to incorporate elements of adventure, fantasy and mystery. The story incorporates a "dangerous but exciting events", and that concept became the Great Races of Rynar.
The main character, Inesca, sets out on a quest through the perilous horse race to discover more about her father's legacy. Henry's faith in God shines through in the themes reflected in the novel.
"Since I work here, I definitely have a strong passion for my faith, and I put a lot of that in the novel — but not necessarily in a blatant way," she said. "There's some references to God, but a lot of it is implied more than it is overtly stated."
Inesca seeks her identity in her endeavor to learn more about her father — who symbolizes a leadership figure in her faith. Along the way, her father's influence gives her courage to face many challenges as she travels through "strange lands".
Henry said Inesca needs that constant guidance to overcome the difficult stages of the races and to determine her true identity. Her stallion, Nycor, represents "the last inheritance" from her father.
"She wants to hold on to that, but at the same time, she's going to be asked to face some challenges where that could be a risk. So she has to have the courage to embrace that and have the confidence to be herself," she said.
Henry said readers can expect a fast pace consistent with a horse race. There are many events and characters to discover, and Henry said readers will be able to unlock those elements when they read the story.
While the novel represents a mix of several genres, Henry calls it "mostly an adventure novel". The tale has a medieval setting, blending elements of fantasy and mystery.
"There's a fair bit of action, but also this sense of finding your place in the world. The main character, Inesca, is coming from a very sheltered past, and how she's kind of thrown into this chaotic setting with different power struggles and different conflicts going on," Henry said. "She has to know who she is and what she wants to accomplish in order to keep moving forward.
At first, Henry wasn't sure if she wanted to keep them for family and friends or pursue publication. She decided to share what she had created with loved ones, friends and students. Soon, she knew that publishing the first novel of the trilogy was the right decision.
"It's very exciting, but there's also some questioning about how it will be received — what people will think," Henry said.
Henry said she received steadfast encouragement to pursue her love of writing and reading outside of her daily activities at HLGU. Two colleagues provided feedback after reading the novel.
"It's very helpful to have their input. I definitely feel like I've had some great examples here, as well as in my own family," she said.
Positive feedback thus far
Characters in the story aren't specifically based on people close to her, but she credited the inspiration she received to surpass challenges "and hold onto our faith" along the way.
Henry's confidence has been reinforced by the positive comments she's received from people who have read the story and shared their reactions with her.
"I've really enjoyed the way that it's felt like it's brought me closer to my students and other faculty here, by sharing something that's very personal to me with them, instead of just something academic," Henry said. "It's been really nice to kind of have that opportunity to engage in this with them."
The cover for "The Legacy of the Lost Rider" was created by a dear friend and fellow HLGU alum, Casi Gray. Henry dedicated the first novel to her grandmother and other family members, noting how her love of writing inspired her to pursue her dream.
Henry is excited to share her novel during a reading and signing event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the HLGU Student Center. She is thrilled for a fun event open to anyone in the community and from the university.
"I'm just looking forward to getting to share a part of a work that I've been storing away in my private files for a while, and editing and revising," she said. "I'm looking forward to sharing that with others finally, and taking that step forward."
Henry plans to release the successive stories in the "Tokens of Rynar" series each year. Henry said the next two books reflect how Inesca has "persevered through one stage of her journey". Moving forward, it's likely that she has encountered companions that contribute to her demonstration of courage along her journey.
"The Legacy of the Lost Rider" is available now by visiting Henry's website, sharingtokens.com. The novel can also be purchased on Amazon or through WestBow Press publishing.
Henry shared another goal she holds dear with the release of the first novel in her "Tokens of Rynar" series.
"I hope that this encourages more authors. Some of our students have said that they want to go on and write — or other people who love to write in the community or here in campus," she said. "I hope that this encourages them to try to take that step as well."
