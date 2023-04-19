HLGU professor Dr. Melanie Smith publishes chapter on teacher education in the digital age

Dr. Melanie Smith

HANNIBAL — Dr. Melanie Smith, an education professor at Hannibal-LaGrange University, has published a chapter in the Handbook of Research on Advancing Teaching and Teacher Education in the Context of a Virtual Age.

Her chapter, titled "A Conceptual Framework for Understanding How Early Career Literacy Teachers Curate a Lesson Plan in a Digital Age," focuses on the challenges that early career literacy teachers face when planning small group reading lessons, particularly in the primary grades.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.