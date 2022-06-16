HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University is proud to announce the winners of the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award and the Immanuel Staff Member of the Year for the 2021-22 academic year.
Every year, the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award, HLGU’s highest faculty award, is given by Parkway Baptist Church in St. Louis. This is the 32nd year for the award.
Selection is based on outstanding professional and personal contributions to Christian education. This year’s Parkway Distinguished Professor Award recipient is Dr. Miles Mullin. He began at HLGU in 2015 as the Vice President for Academic Administration. Mullin transitioned to Professor of Christian Studies and Religious History in February of 2020.
He currently serves as the as the Director of the Center for Christian Worldview and is the HLGU Honors Program Director.
“Dr. Miles Mullin exemplifies what an HLGU professor is: scholar, professor, leader, servant. Mullin represents the best of Christian Higher Education,” said Vice President of Academic Administration Dr. Robert Matz. “He and his wife, Jenny, teach, mentor and disciple students. His vision and implementation of the Colson Fellows program, which is directing our entire faculty towards the integration of Christian faith and learning, helps to shape our entire campus culture. HLGU is blessed to have a man of Mullin’s character as part of our faculty and this award is well-deserved.”
Each year, the staff member of the year award is sponsored by Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal. Full-time staff members are nominated by their colleagues and confirmed by the Executive Cabinet. Criteria for nomination include exemplary performance in contractual duties, contributions to the University in time, effort, and creativity and understanding and embodiment of “Knowledge for Service”.
This year’s Immanuel Baptist Staff Member of the Year Award is presented posthumously to Cary Lieurance. He began his employment at HLGU in the library part-time before serving as the full time Director of Computer Services beginning in 1999. He served in this role until his death on April 2, 2022.
Despite limited resources, natural disasters and other obstacles, Cary kept HLGU running and progressing.
“During Cary’s service to HLGU, he initiated much change for campus, including leading in two major database changes, networking campus, and designing a multitude of programs,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Ray Carty. “Cary gave endless hours and commitment to Hannibal-LaGrange University.”
Both award winners were honored during the May 2022 HLGU commencement ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.