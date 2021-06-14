HLGU names recipient of Riedel Scholar award

STAFF REPORT
HANNBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University has awarded the 2021 Riedel Scholar award to Charles Culp IV from Hannibal.
The Riedel Scholar award is an award presented by the George H. Riedel Private Foundation to a Hannibal High School student of $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000 over four years. HLGU also contributes $10,000 per year, making the total award $15,000. A committee made the final decision.
Culp is a graduate of Hannibal High School and has completed dual enrollment courses at HLGU. In addition to his accomplishments in the classroom, Culp is a capable baseball player. He will be coming to HLGU to play baseball, after holding Hannibal High School records for stolen bases and RBIs. Charles plans to join HLGU’s nursing 3+1 ASN/BSN program.
The George H. Riedel Private Foundation was established in 2000. The purpose of the Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the city of Hannibal.
Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional education experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.