HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University invites the community to the HLGU Music Department Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The concert will feature The HLGU Concert Choir, under the direction of Jane Griffen, and the HLGU Orchestra and Jazz Combo, both under the direction of Jason T. Laczkoski.
Songs to be performed include, “Of the Father’s Love Begotten,” “Veni, Veni Emmanuel, Ero Cras,” “See Amid the Winter’s Snow,” “Glory to God in the Highest,” “Chill Out Gents,” “Angled Angels,” a few tunes from holiday movie favorites and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” in the style of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance. More information about the concert, or to reserve a ticket, contact Jane Griffen at 573-629-3165.