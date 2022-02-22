HANNIBAL — Local students were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Bowling Green, Mo.
- Michael Maier
- Savannah Morton
- Kathryn Wilkinson
Center, Mo.
- Jordyn Evans
Frankford, Mo.
- Sylvia Astorino
Hannibal
- Leighton Allen
- Lynsie Boling
- Peyton Bray
- Autumn Brookshier
- James Cheney
- Marko Dikandic
- Emily Early
- Kaitlin Few
- Yunru Fu
- Kaleb Greening
- Roger Guardiola
- Rivaldi Hartanto
- Lauran Haye
- Seong Bin Hur
- Madison Kinsel
- Huijie Li
- Imsunaro Longchar
- Steven McAllister
- Joseph McBride
- Christopher McNeeley
- Kelly Meyer
- Joshua Quintanilla
- McKinley Selvidge
- Thomas Stickel
- Katie Tracy
- Carson Turner
New London, Mo.
- Elle Hudelson
- Grant Peters
- Macey Salter
Palmyra, Mo.
- Lydia Szarka
Shelbina, Mo.
- Christopher Stoner
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 credit hours of classes.
