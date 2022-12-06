HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University enjoyed another successful Homecoming weekend Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 that featured fun events for past and present students of the University.

Homecoming weekend began Friday when new members of the 50-Year Club were inducted. The 50-Year Club was established to honor alumni who attended HLGU 50 or more years ago. This year, members of the classes of 1972 were treated to a special luncheon and HLGU memories were shared. At this luncheon, new members were honored with medallions that signified their induction.

