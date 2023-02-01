HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Hagerman Art Gallery will feature the work of HLGU Marketing Coordinator and graphic design instructor Todd Damotte titled “The Holy Ellipsis...”

A gallery reception unveiling Damotte's pieces will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in the Hagerman Gallery in the Roland Fine Arts Center. Participants can enjoy food, fellowship and live art at the reception and see Damotte's incredible pieces.

