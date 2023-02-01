HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Hagerman Art Gallery will feature the work of HLGU Marketing Coordinator and graphic design instructor Todd Damotte titled “The Holy Ellipsis...”
A gallery reception unveiling Damotte's pieces will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in the Hagerman Gallery in the Roland Fine Arts Center. Participants can enjoy food, fellowship and live art at the reception and see Damotte's incredible pieces.
The collection of work explores the visualization of the holiness and glory of God. Damotte will tag his artwork with three dots (an ellipsis) to represent Isaiah’s vision of the Lord on his throne while seraphim circled Him crying out, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory”.
A 1997 alum from Hannibal-LaGrange, Damotte is a multidisciplinary artist who creates art that is inspired by and helps express his faith as a Christian. He has taught graphic design at HLGU since 2020 and took the role of Marketing Coordinator at the University in 2022.
“The creation of this show has been an engaging experience of pursuing what it might look like to experience God’s glory and holiness in a visual way,” Damotte said. “Each piece has a unique way of communicating my faith in a way that most people have not seen.”
