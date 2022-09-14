HANNIBAL — Five Hannibal-LaGrange University future teachers are studying the life process of the monarch butterfly this fall. The students are in the Teaching Science course taught by Dr. Courtney Janes, Assistant Professor of Education.

Janes shared information about how the migratory monarch butterfly has been classified as, “endangered,” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The delicate butterfly can travel nearly 3,000 miles to its overwintering destination in Mexico. During the last three decades, the population of these butterflies has decreased by more than 80 percent, largely resulting from a loss of native plants they feed on.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.