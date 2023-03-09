HANNIBAL — For the 10th year in a row, Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has earned Tree Campus Higher Education recognition for the year of 2022.

Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

