HANNIBAL, Mo. — HLGU’s Craigmiles School of Nursing attained a milestone through its online course offerings.
RegisteredNursing.org evaluates online nursing programs nationally and by state. The organization ranked HLGU’s RN to BSN program fifth in Missouri. Practical Nursing Coordinator Jenny Lawzano and Craigmiles School of Nursing Assistant Director Kathy Gunn said the eight-week online program offers flexibility for a wide range of students.
The program is a good fit for students who are married, have children or work during traditional hours. The RN to BSN program is geared toward Registered Nurses who have their associate degree or diploma and are seeking their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Students enrolled in the online RN to BSN program at HLGU can begin the eight-week period at any time, and all coursework is online. Each student selects the courses they will take at one time as they earn credits toward an active RN license.
“I am excited to see that HLGU’s RN to BSN program is ranked fifth in Missouri. We strive to provide a quality education that is distinctly Christian and tailors to nurses working in the field that have families and responsibilities,” Lawzano said. “Our program is flexible and affordable and gives nurses the opportunity to continue their education at a pace that works for their lives.”
While hands-on training is beneficial for the field of nursing, the COVID pandemic resulted in adapting to online methods for successful education. The pandemic led to financial challenges for the institution, which are being addressed under the comprehensive Integrity Plan announced by Transitional President Rodney Harrison on March 18.
The plan includes guidance for paying bills from unrestricted gifts, austerity measures for staff and faculty and curriculum changes including expansion of summer school offering and online programs.
Sally Worthington, with RegisteredNursing.org, explained in a release that the HLGU Craigmiles School of Nursing RN to BSN online program is a key part of educating future nurses.
“Online learning is more important now than ever before,” she said. “Hannibal-LaGrange University’s nursing program is leading the way and helping to secure the future of nursing.”
“I am thrilled to learn of HLGU’s ranking fifth in the state for RN to BSN Programs. Our program provides a superb education in a distinctly Christian environment taught by excellent faculty that truly care about their students,” Gunn said.
