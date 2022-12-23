HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing recently announce a 1 + 1 program as an option available to HLGU nursing students.
The 1 + 1 program will give nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing (PN) Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an Associates of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.
The 1 + 1 program helps to consolidate the resources of the nursing faculty at HLGU to best serve students. The new curriculum offers a streamlined process of progressive tracks, allowing students to obtain a more robust degree from HLGU.
“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with skilled LPNs and RNs, including ASNs and others, in a variety of healthcare settings,” said HLGU Nursing Instructor Lois Storrs. “I have also had the opportunity to see skilled nursing students graduate from the Craigmiles School of Nursing who become successful LPNs and RNs in their chosen fields. Our main goal is to present and facilitate a nursing curriculum in a Christian environment that offers a streamlined program and process of progressive tracks in the field of nursing.”
As the need for qualified LPNs and RNs continues to grow in Northeast Missouri, the 1 + 1 program is a great opportunity for Hannibal-area nursing students to get their certification or degree. Through HLGU’s financially supported Nursing program in partnership with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), students who are accepted to HLGU and apply to work at HRHS can have their entire tuition and fees covered.
“We are excited to be able to offer this option as it consolidates the Practical Nursing program and the first year of the Registered Nursing Program,” said Assistant Director of the Craigmiles School of Nursing and Associate Professor of Nursing Dr. Kathy Gunn. “It allows for a seamless transition for LPNs desiring to complete the Associate of Science in Nursing degree.”
“It is wonderful to see HLGU’s nursing faculty taking the initiative to strengthen our nursing program. We believe the 1 + 1 program, combined with weekly additional review sessions for each course, will continue to propel our nursing program forward” said Dr. Julie Albee, interim Vice President of Academic Administration. “HLGU is a great place to reach your goal of becoming a nurse.”
