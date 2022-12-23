HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing recently announce a 1 + 1 program as an option available to HLGU nursing students.

The 1 + 1 program will give nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing (PN) Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an Associates of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.