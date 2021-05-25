HLGU Communication Studies students shine in 2021 MBEA Contest

HANNIBAL — Entries from communication studies students at Hannibal-LaGrange University won five awards in the 2021 Missouri Broadcast Educators Association Contest.
HLGU students Alex Shipley, Emma Anderson, Kamey Tyler, Leighton Allen, Grant Peters and Dillion Dildine won second place in the recurring show category for News Beat. The PR Case Studies Class won first place in the Special Programs and Podcasts for the HLGU Virtual Graduation held in May 2020.
In addition, Alex Shipley picked up first place for the entry titled “Izzy Strong” in the sports package category together with Kelsey Morrison. As a pair, Alex Shipley and Emma Anderson won two awards: first place in the feature news story category for their video on the Ray Harvey mural in Hannibal, and first place in the hard news story category for the Allen siblings story.
“Participating in this competition is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our work, and it’s very rewarding to be recognized. Receiving the awards from the MBEA is truly a testament to the planning, execution, and care that goes into each story we tell. Being award-winners isn’t an arrival by any means, but an encouragement to continue to improve. Thanks to the collaboration of our news team and stellar instruction, we have the opportunity to continue to tell special stories well,” said Emma Anderson, recipient of four of the five awards.
The MBEA contest is held annually, with entries from schools across the state. Judges who work or teach in the broadcast industry determine the winners. HLGU students picked up seven awards in the previous year’s edition, with some students winning again this year.
“I’m really proud of our students. We compete against a lot of schools that are bigger and have more resources than we do. It’s nice to know that our program has students who are producing quality work that will help land them a job in the communications industry,” said Assistant Communications Professor Christy Jung.
The MBEA coordinates educational and instructional activities in order to provide a platform for encouraging excellence in broadcast education in Missouri. Membership with the MBEA is open to both public and private universities and community colleges in Missouri.