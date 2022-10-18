HLGU Booster Gala ticket price to increase soon

The Hannibal-LaGrange University Booster Gala will feature new President Dr. Robert Matz as the keynote speaker on Saturday, Nov. 12.

HANNIBAL — Tickets are now on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala, formerly known as Booster Banquet, which will feature HLGU’s new president, Dr. Robert Matz, as the keynote speaker.

The Gala will be Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is sponsored by HNB Bank.

