HANNIBAL — Tickets are on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 79th Annual Booster Banquet, which will feature HLGU legends Dr. Larry Lewis, Dr. Paul Brown and Dr. Woodrow Burt as the keynote speakers. The banquet will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Tickets may be ordered at hlg.edu/boosterbanquet or by calling 573-629-3124.
Dr. Larry Lewis served as HLGU president from 1981 to 1987. He helped the university transition from a predominantly two-year college to a four-year institution. Dr. Paul Brown was president from 1987 to 1994 and led HLGU through the 1989 fire. Dr. Woodrow Burt served as president from 1995 to 2012. His presidency included great growth in enrollment and new buildings, including the Roland Fine Arts Center and Roland Library.
The banquet, hosted by HLGU President Dr. Anthony Allen, will be a time of reminiscing, sharing and looking ahead. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the meal served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 through Sunday, Nov. 8, and will increase to $50 Monday, Nov. 9. Tickets are considered a donation and are therefore nonrefundable. In the unlikely circumstance that HLGU cancels the event, ticket holders will be contacted with options for the 2021 Booster Banquet.
Safety is very important. Therefore, social distancing measures will be in place. Hands-free temperature checks will be in place for all entering the Mabee Sports Complex. Tables will be set for groups of four to six. If tickets are purchased in groups of four or more tickets, seats will be reserved for the party. Face masks are required at all times when attendees aren’t seated and eating at their banquet table.
For more information, contact Lauren Youse, director of alumni services and development, at 573-629-3126, or by email at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.