HANNIBAL — The HLGU Board of Trustees gathered on campus to conduct their annual spring meeting Friday, March 10.
One of the items that was voted on during this meeting was to freeze the tuition for the 2024-25 school year. The recommendation came from the Business & Finance Subcommittee to be voted on by the full HLGU board. The tuition freeze will affect incoming and current students.
In an effort to continue to attract new students while offering an education that is cost-effective, the Trustees shared their belief that not raising costs for that upcoming academic year will be appealing to the students at HLGU.
“At Hannibal-LaGrange, we are committed to making higher education affordable,” said President Dr. Robert J. Matz. “Therefore, we have committed ourselves to not raising tuition and fees for the 2024-25 academic year so that we can make it more affordable for our students. This is a great place to come and study.”
Other highlights from the meeting included:
- The introduction of new trustees to the board and new faculty and staff to campus.
- Dr. Julie Albee has been named the Vice President of Academic Administration, removing the interim title that she had previously held.
- A new vision statement from the Strategic Planning Committee was approved by the board. It states, “The vision of Hannibal-LaGrange University is to impact eternity for Christ through higher education.”
- An annual campaign to continue to raise money to support the university was approved. It will run from July 1, 2023 until June 30, 2024. “The Lord has shown Himself so faithful to Hannibal-LaGrange University. We are excited to move from a season of funding for immediate need to move into a season of funding for what God is getting ready to do at HLGU, be that in supporting scholarships, capital improvements, and the ongoing work of our professors. There are so many opportunities through this annual fund campaign for those who love Hannibal-LaGrange University to make an eternal difference and an eternal impact for Christ through the work of HLGU,” Matz said.
- Titus Vester, director of Campus Ministry and Missions, spoke about a recent trip where he took 25 students to Asbury University to experience the revival happening on that campus. This led into the week of Spiritual Emphasis events at HLGU where 25 students made a profession of faith in Jesus and the student body spent extended periods of time in worship and prayer. The board heard testimonies from three of the students’ experiences from that week.
“I thought today was a wonderful, encouraging meeting. We had an opportunity to see what the Lord has done since our last fall meeting,” commented Tyler Foster, vice chairman. “Over this season we have been able to reflect on all of His blessings. We’ve got to have a grateful heart and spirit for all of the things that He’s done, not only for our faculty and staff but our students, which are so important to us. We got opportunities to hear testimony about what has been happening on campus within student life. The Lord’s moving! There’s a spirit that is sweet and is really encouraging for the student body.”
