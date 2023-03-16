HANNIBAL — The HLGU Board of Trustees gathered on campus to conduct their annual spring meeting Friday, March 10.

One of the items that was voted on during this meeting was to freeze the tuition for the 2024-25 school year. The recommendation came from the Business & Finance Subcommittee to be voted on by the full HLGU board. The tuition freeze will affect incoming and current students.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.