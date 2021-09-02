HLGU beats national enrollment trend

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-La Grange University saw an increase in freshman student enrollment for the 2021-2022 academic year, breaking with national college enrollment trends.
In a June 2021 article in Forbes Magazine, it was reported that the latest numbers show the largest college enrollment decline in a decade. However, Tad Wingo, HLGU’s vice-president of enrollment, credits the University’s faculty and approach to financial aid for HLGU’s departure from the national trend.
“We were able to improve some of our recruitment and financial aid strategies this year but I believe two things contributed to our success,” said Wingo. “First, we have an amazing admissions team. It is unbelievable the hard work and time they put into ensuring this was a successful year. Second, we have faculty and staff who love this place and are ready to pour into our students, and I think that’s evident to the students here.”
HLGU President Dr. Anthony Allen said recruiting efforts were made significantly more difficult with the restrictions brought about by COVID-19 added onto the usual challenge of competing with the offers made by public universities and community colleges. He claims, though, that the University’s Christian tradition and culture set it apart as a viable option for prospective students.
“One of the distinctives of Hannibal Lagrange University is that it offers Christian higher education,” said Allen. “This means we take very seriously the integration of faith and learning and helping students be equipped with a biblical worldview as they prepare for their vocation. Students who receive this type of education not only are trained to serve in their vocation, but have the necessary skills and abilities to be successful in life.”
New students arrived Aug. 19. Classes started on August 23. Many faculty and staff members claim to have noticed increased energy and liveliness among the student body this year.
“This group of freshmen is very involved and it is so encouraging seeing them walking across campus and getting to interact with them on a consistent basis,” said Stephen Crain, director of student activities. “I think the future of HLGU is bright and promising.”