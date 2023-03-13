HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is proud to name this year's winners for the full tuition Founders Scholarship to two students who will be freshmen at HLGU in the fall. The 2023 Founders Scholarship recipients are Lauren Secoy and Josey Watznauer.

To qualify for this scholarship, prospective students must apply and be admitted to HLGU, and have an ACT primary composite score of 27 or higher. Students then present an essay and go through an interview with a panel of three faculty members.

