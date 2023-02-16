HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will host a two-round doubles disc golf tournament in conjunction with its Day of Giving this spring.
The event will be take place Saturday, April 22 at HLGU’s newest disc golf course on campus, The Colosseum. The course is laid out back in the woods around the walking trails behind the Administration Building. The 27-hole course is currently being built and will feature 18 holes for the tournament.
A player’s meeting will be held the morning of the tournament at 8 a.m. in the The Loft, on the second floor of the Student Center. The first round of the event will begin at 9 a.m. with the second round starting around 1 p.m. Two-person teams can sign up together for $50. HLGU student and/or alumni teams can sign up for $40.
All proceeds from this event will go towards the construction of the new course. The course is scheduled to be finished at the end of August in conjunction with disc golf becoming a club sport.
More information is available by contacting Todd Damotte at tdamotte@hlg.edu or 573-629-3118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.