HLGU announces dates for 2023 Day of Giving

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University announced its third annual HLGU Day of Giving will take place in April 2023.

The Day of Giving will run for the 24-hour period between noon Thursday, April 20 and noon Friday, April 21. HLGU has set a goal of 250 new gifts to the university in this 24-hour timeframe.

