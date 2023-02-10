HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) will host a Clay Target Fundraiser at the Quincy Gun Club, 8150 Hwy 24 in Taylor, Mo.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the university and the HLGU Shotgun Sports Team.
The event will take place on Friday, April 14. The competition will include two rounds of trap, one round of skeet and one round of five-stand. All clays will be provided. Participants will need to bring their own shotgun, ammo and eye protection. Registration is $50 per individual shooter.
Registration begins at noon. Grilled lunch items and sides will be available for purchase. The shoot begins at 1 p.m. and awards will follow the completion of the competition.
Prizes will be given for the high trap score, high skeet score, high five-stand score and high overall. Ties will be broken by reverse score. High overall is not eligible for high trap, high skeet or high five-stand prizes.
Space is limited. Participants can register for the event by visiting www.hlg.edu/news-events/ or calling 573-629-3124.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
More information is available by contacting Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or 573-629-3126.
