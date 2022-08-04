HLGU announces balanced budget, encouraging news for 2022-23 school year

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University Transitional President Rodney Harrison presented encouraging news about the future of the educational institution on Thursday, reflecting a turnaround from mid-March, when he reported substantial financial shortfalls and the implementation of a series of austerity measures.
The tone of the latest conference underscored the positive impact from generous giving from community donors and churches, coupled with admissions and curriculum changes, volunteer efforts and a new financial review process designed to ensure continued economic prosperity.
HLGU's comprehensive financial exigency plan and austerity measures lasted from mid-March to July 31 and included budget cuts and the elimination of several staff positions, voluntary reductions in pay for several faculty members, suspending the university's wrestling and golf programs, curriculum changes that changed elective offerings and expanded online opportunities and combined some classes.
Over the next three months, HLGU received crucial gifts and donations from friends, alumni and family members locally, along with churches and other community and religious organizations. A Day of Giving realized over twice the $120,000 goal.
The Scarlet & Blue Auction was a large success, resulting in a $25,000 matching grant from the George H. Riedel Foundation.
During summer, "robust" gifts continued to come in to HLGU, and the university successfully sold property. These measures, along with agreements with service providers established during the financial exigency process, helped to satisfy debts incurred during the previous term and set in place a new business model with weekly financial assessments.
Harrison said "a very painful season of austerity" brought on by the financial emergency ended when HLGU lifted the declaration of exigency on Monday. The plan resulted in a total of $2.6 million in revenue and cuts.
He explained the university will be operating with a balanced budget for the 2022-23 school year. HLGU is preparing a long-term strategic planning process, set to officially begin in September.
"In addition to the input from our board, faculty, staff and students, we are wanting to make sure the community is a part of this significant development and strategic plan," he said. "We are so thankful and recognize that the community and churches truly are a part of our backbone."
The Student Center was damaged during last year's storms, and renovations have been completed. Across the campus, Harrison said operations are returning to normal. Several new hires and promotions for the institution's faculty members were announced.
Clay Biggs has been promoted as the new athletic director. Biggs will soon announce new athletic offerings for HLGU.
Brock Bailey and Don Schafer will join the agricultural business department. Harrison commended Kathleen Brewer for rebuilding the university's nursing program, including fostering a partnership with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
In the coming school year, HLGU is also welcoming Jonathan Walker to the Business Department.
HLGU expects to welcome a "fairly strong" freshman class. Harrison noted a decline in transfer students coming in. HLGU has budgeted for a slight reduction in enrollment.
Instead of accepting students solely in fall and spring, Harrison said there will now be seven opportunities for students to join HLGU locally and as transfer students.
He said many barriers to enrollment have been removed, with potential students needing to only provide their name and a phone number or email address to move forward with becoming a Trojan.
Expansion in online course offerings and programs and a renewed connection with local churches, youth leaders and youth groups also form a key component of the enrollment changes, Harrison said, acknowledging a large part of the student population comes from these religious groups in the area.
Harrison completed discussions with the Higher Learning Commission on Thursday, and he expects full accreditation for HLGU when the agency releases its final results in the coming weeks.
"We still have many needs, but our future looks bright. We are thankful for the continued encouragement, the prayers and the support we've received from alumni, churches, business partners and the community," he said. "Because of you, HLGU's mission is alive."
Harrison announced there were still challenges to meet amid a smaller budget than in the past. For example, it's not possible at this time to allow for cost-of-living increases.
University leaders are now reviewing weekly financial forecasts and cash flow reports to keep a close look at financial health. Administration is also working in close partnership with business partners to ensure accounts are current. Harrison said the biggest change was adjusting course offerings to align with the needs of the new budget.
Harrison said curricular expenses were reduced without removing any programs. This was achieved by eliminating redundant course offerings and electives, along with expansion of online offerings and making more classes available online which were not available in that format previously.
Harrison said that some faculty positions were eliminated during the exigency period, but positions were also consolidated whenever possible to retain faculty members.
In addition to the generous gifts from community donors, Harrison extended a special commendation to all of the volunteers serving in staff roles, as well as everyone who will offer valuable assistance during the annual HLGU Alumni and Friends Work Day on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Harrison offered his thanks to the dedicated leadership team at HLGU for its efforts.
"We've got such as stellar, stellar team of leaders who love the university, and whose dedication demonstrate that this not just a career. This is a calling. We love HLGU," he said. "We are thankful, and we count it a privilege to serve here and to be a part of our community."
