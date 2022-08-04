HLGU announces balanced budget, encouraging news for 2022-23 school year

Hannibal-LaGrange University Transitional President Rodney Harrison shares updates about the university's current financial situation during a conference on Thursday. Harrison explained volunteers, gifts from community donors and churches and a series of curriculum and admissions changes were among the measures leading to a balanced budget for the institution. Going into the 2022-23 school year, he expressed optimism and announced the end of exigency and austerity measures effective Monday.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University Transitional President Rodney Harrison presented encouraging news about the future of the educational institution on Thursday, reflecting a turnaround from mid-March, when he reported substantial financial shortfalls and the implementation of a series of austerity measures.

The tone of the latest conference underscored the positive impact from generous giving from community donors and churches, coupled with admissions and curriculum changes, volunteer efforts and a new financial review process designed to ensure continued economic prosperity.

