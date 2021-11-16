History springs forth from Ray Harvey's latest mural

HANNIBAL — Ray Harvey began his latest creative endeavor in Hannibal on Sunday, Nov. 7, bringing the story of the McKnight Fountain to life in vivid color not far from the Mark Twain Zephyr mural he painted on Third Street.
Harvey had to pause his progress as Hannibal’s temperatures plummeted and snow fell at the end of the previous week, but he was working until nightfall Tuesday to take advantage of the warmer weather and sunshine. The McKnight Fountain mural marks Harvey’s 17th mural in America’s Hometown, and Harvey said there were seven murals “within a stone’s throw” of his latest work of art called “Afternoon in the Park.” He plans to have tracts available for visitors to pick up in local businesses so they can find the addresses and information about all the murals telling Hannibal’s history and reflecting its patriotism.
Harvey shared the significance of the McKnight Fountain, which once stood prominently at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway. The grand, cast-iron structure was donated to the City by Sumner McKnight. The fountain featured two troughs with fresh drinking water for horses and a community drinking fountain with a tin cup. Harvey noted how fresh water wasn’t as easy to obtain at the turn of the century, and horses pulled buggies and carriages for industry, leisure and emergency response throughout town.
After the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, communal drinking cups were discontinued. As automobiles gained popularity, horses weren’t as prevalent, and the fountain was moved to Central Park. It was subsequently sold for scrap in the 1920s.
Lush green foliage provides a rich backdrop for the scene featuring a man with his horse, and a woman accompanied by a boy reaching up to the cup for a drink. Harvey said Deborah White, a former Hannibal resident who lives in Nashville, Tenn., provided funding for the mural.
Brad Walden commissioned the first mural of a six-foot-tall American flag on the side of 3500 Market St. A scene featuring a shiny Corvette echoes the 1950s on the side of a former service station at 2500 Market St., and the first fire station in Hannibal features a mural depicting the horse-drawn carriages and features of the building located at 1634 Market St. Walden plans to work with Harvey on another mural on Market St., and the owner of the former bank across Broadway plans to commission a mural facing the river.
Harvey noted how the murals are becoming a body of work in Hannibal, with each example telling a story for the people who stop to gaze at it and snap photos. And he expressed his happiness about how artists have contributed to the community’s “outdoor gallery.”
“It’s public art. It comes to you. You don’t have to go to the museum or any of that stuff,” he said.
Harvey pays particular attention to the size and scale as he crafts the scene. For “Afternoon in the Park,” he made sure to emulate what it would be like to walk up to the once-prominent fixture of downtown Hannibal — something that hasn’t been possible for close to 100 years.
“This is how you would have looked up at it. It was a tall fountain — I think it was about 14 feet tall — and that’s how tall this wall is,” he said.
Harvey planned to a couple other people near a gazebo, making sure the mural’s focus is on the historic fountain. With winter closing in, this will be Harvey’s last mural in Hannibal for the year. But he is definitely not finished creating art and preparing for 2022.
Harvey plans to release collectible coffee mugs featuring Hannibal’s murals completely covering the mug and featuring “Hannibal, Missouri” and “Art in America” descriptions. The mugs will be produced in limited supply, and Harvey is currently communicating with residents via his Facebook page about which murals he will feature next on the mugs. Harvey’s goal for murals in Hannibal next year is “22 in 2022.”
More information about Harvey’s artwork is available by visiting rayharveyart.com or visiting his Facebook page with the tag Ray Harvey Art.
