History hiding in the walls

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Craig Burnett made an interesting discovery from the early years of the buildings on W. Church St. during recent expansion work for the business he owns with his wife, Mandy, and they are eager to learn more about the names they found from the turn of the 20th century.
The Burnetts opened the doors to Forever Primitives on June 14, 2019, after two years of renovation, beginning with two upstairs apartments at 214 W. Church St. before moving to the downstairs to set up their primitives store and small lunch counter. Craig Burnett said popularity grew rapidly for the restaurant side of their business, and soon he had purchased the building next door, at 216 W. Church St. During renovation work in the rear of the building, Burnett found a surprise behind the circa-1980's paneling — several signatures accompanied by a marking that appears to read 7.3-09. Burnett is looking forward to finding photos and more information about the people who signed the wall, noting 1909 is in the era when when the block's buildings were built.
A reference was also found to the Buffum Telephone Company, which was established by a brother from the family which founded the Buffum Tool Company in Louisiana, Mo.
Burnett remembered his excitement as he saw more and more hand-painted names on the wall, like W.M. Bradshaw, P.L Lewallen, O.O. Henry and C.L. Miles. The people who signed the boards along the wall wrote down information including how many lag bolts were used to construct the building and numbers used during the construction process.
Burnett knew he had to cover the wall where the boards were, so he carefully cut out the boards with the signatures to reassemble and seal for display.
"That history is still there. I wasn't going to get rid of it," Burnett said.
The piece of history will be set up in the front dining area, and Burnett hopes to gather details to set up a description nearby, telling how the boards were discovered, along with the stories tied to the people who signed their names generations ago.
"I think it will be a great conversation piece, especially if people come in and they may be related to somebody that had written their name on that board," Burnett said.
Five buildings are connected on the block, and Burnett purchased the third building, at 218 W. Church St. with plans that continue to grow. The Burnetts are big fans of Old St. Charles, and they hope to bring the block with five connected buildings back to its early days.
"I wish I was around during the time when our town square was nothing but shops and stores and things like that," Burnett said. "I love that hometown feel, and that's what I want to make on Church St."
Malaine Hagemeier, managing partner at McIlroy and Millan, said Burnett's work has made a local impact.
"We are very happy to have Craig next door. We love his lunches," Hagemeier said. "He improved the appearance of the block."
More information about Forever Primitives and how to reach out to the Burnetts about the signatures is available by calling 573-213-5100 or visiting their Facebook page.