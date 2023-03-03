HANNIBAL — An ambitious historic preservation project is in the works at 201 N. Main St., which houses the Main Street Bed and Breakfast and was once home to F&M Bank.
Mark Twain delivered a speech from the building's steps during his final visit to Hannibal in 1902. The stately building was constructed in 1875, and its 19-foot-tall arched windows, intricate woodwork and distinctive design have caught the eye of countless visitors and local residents. Mike Ginsberg and his wife, Pam — who passed away in 2021 — were dedicated to preserving the history of the building from the moment they purchased it in 2000.
That year, they restored the rooms on the second floor to create The Safari Room, The Renaissance Room and The Arts & Crafts Room suites. The first floor housed Alliance Art Gallery until 2007. The Ginsbergs performed restoration work on the first floor in 2008 to transform the space into their personal residence.
Ginsberg noted preserving a special building such as Main Street Bed and Breakfast is an ongoing process. For about five years, he had been discussing the prospect of restoring each of the 19 windows with his friend Bob Yapp, who owns the Belvedere Inn Bed and Breakfast and operates the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation — located in the restored 1859 Italianate Mansion he owns with his wife, Pat.
Ginsberg stressed how the project was an important preservation effort for a building rich in history, and it would boost efficiency and allow the windows to function as they did when they were installed in the 19th century. He knew that Yapp and the people he trained and collaborated with could be trusted with a complex endeavor that required a great degree of care and reverence for preserving the historic aspects of the building.
"That's what he does and that's what he teaches other people," Ginsberg said. "Everybody that he's got is very skilled."
Yapp teaches courses focused on various historic preservation techniques, and his past projects include restoration work at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate and management for the restoration of the Becky Thatcher House in Hannibal.
During each step of his latest project, Yapp worked closely with a team of fellow historic preservation experts to restore the windows, preserving original materials and performing painstaking repairs to bring the windows' appearance back to the days when the building was new. The first stage of the project began with the careful removal of 11 second-story windows beginning Feb. 7.
Each window was disassembled in the workshop, with the large panes of glass set aside so work could begin on the metal pulleys, wooden rails, arched sashes and other components. Meanwhile, Dalton O'Rourke restored each of the building's window jambs so the windows would be ready for reinstallation with a weathertight fit.
As he removed a protective wood panel to begin restoration from inside one of the rooms, O'Rourke recalled how a decade of mentoring by Yapp fueled his passion for historic preservation.
"I started learning when I was 14, and I've been fascinated ever since," he said.
The preservation and rejuvenation of each window began in Yapp's workshop with the careful removal lead-based paint. Each person used double-filtered lead paint removal respirators, Tyvek suits and a special vacuum to ensure safety.
Each member of the team worked together on Thursday afternoon — O'Rourke's brother, Christian Shobe, and Lead Apprentice Wyatt Ray prepared the wood sashes using a special architectural epoxy approved by the National Parks Service.
Yapp said slots will be prepared for weather stripping material, pointing out how the sashes were in "rough shape" due to deferred maintenance before the Ginsbergs purchased the building. The restoration process ensured as much of the original wood could be saved as possible.
Nearby, preservation carpenter John Bales replaced rails that couldn't be saved with wood from other period windows. He also performed "Dutchman repairs" by fashioning sections of old-growth wood to replace portions of the sashes that had rotted. A replacement piece of old wood was mitered in place, which "gives it another 100-year life," Yapp said.
"It's kind of like a new-fangled hip replacement," Bales said with a chuckle.
The glass is so large that each panel will be soaked in a six-foot-by-six-foot kiddie pool to remove old putty and other contaminants.
Yapp held up an original metal pulley, which will be restored with a wire brush before receiving coats of flat black paint. The end result will be windows that can easily be opened with one finger.
Yapp explained that historic preservation costs less than replacement, and high-quality results are achieved through more physical labor by using existing wood that can longer be found. There are also numerous environmental advantages to go along with the opportunity to retain historic authenticity.
"From a recycling standpoint, it doesn't get any better," he said. "I always say that the historic preservation movement created the environmental movement back in the late 60s, by people going in and repurposing buildings that were going to get torn down."
In 2019, 112 million window sashes were discarded in American landfills, based on a roughly $9.5 billion window replacement industry. Yapp shared an eye-opening statistic — 50 to 52 million of the window sashes in landfills are less than 20 years old, which underscores how the replacements have a much shorter lifespan than sashes like the ones being restored for Ginsberg.
Yapp noted that historic preservation methods keep from wasting what he referred to as "embodied energy" — logs floated down the Mississippi River were cut into lumber in mills powered by coal-fired engines, and bricks were created in coal- or wood-fired kilns.
"All of that energy and pollution was already spent once, and making new materials is sometimes five and ten times more polluting than what it took to make the original materials that they are replacing," he explained.
Yapp expressed his appreciation for the Ginsbergs' desire to preserve history.
"A lot of kudos has to go to Mike Ginsberg, and his wife before she passed — they're both ardent preservationists because they understand all of these concepts," he said.
In the workshop, Shobe and Ray carefully sanded the sashes repaired with the architectural epoxy to leave a smooth finish and original appearance. Ray said he expected to join team members in priming the sashes for paint by Saturday.
"To me, it's fun. I've always been interested in construction work," Ray said, noting he has had a background in construction for years. "It's different, being able to take something out from the late 1800s or early 1900s and make it look brand new, like it should have been done yesterday."
He said the phases of the project have gone together smoothly so far.
"It's a really cool project," Shobe added.
Bales agreed that the process was rewarding.
"I've been doing this for about 15 years or so now. I've been fortunate enough to travel around the country and work with the Park Service and Forest Service, doing their preservation work," he said. "And I live here, and any time I get a chance to jump in on one of the local projects that makes a significant difference, I'm going to be there."
The second-story windows are on pace to be fully restored and reinstalled by March 17. Then, the first-floor windows of Ginsberg's building will receive the same treatment.
Ginsberg is excited to witness the positive impact of the completed project. He looks forward to seeing the "fresh, new look" that will result. Cleaning the windows will still be a big job, but he knows drafts, water infiltration and being unable to open the windows will no longer be concerns.
"I want to have the operational windows and the airflow," Ginsberg said, noting his penchant for cooking and the benefits of being able to bring some fresh air into his home.
Ginsberg acknowledged the unique appearance of the important example of Hannibal's architectural history, pointing out how the connection to Mark Twain is special. The historic preservation project will help ensure that history continues to be made at the corner of Center and N. Main for years to come.
