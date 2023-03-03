HANNIBAL — An ambitious historic preservation project is in the works at 201 N. Main St., which houses the Main Street Bed and Breakfast and was once home to F&M Bank.

Mark Twain delivered a speech from the building's steps during his final visit to Hannibal in 1902. The stately building was constructed in 1875, and its 19-foot-tall arched windows, intricate woodwork and distinctive design have caught the eye of countless visitors and local residents. Mike Ginsberg and his wife, Pam — who passed away in 2021 — were dedicated to preserving the history of the building from the moment they purchased it in 2000.

