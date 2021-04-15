HANNIBAL — The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Children program at Douglass Community Services has increased the capacity of the children it can serve.
Additional grant funding allowed the program to hire an additional CASA Volunteer Coordinator. Stephanie Himmel is the new CASA Volunteer Coordinator.
A native of Hannibal, Himmel will recruit and train new CASA advocates and provide support for existing advocates. Advocates support children under the care of the Tenth Judicial Circuit by meeting with the child and providing a voice for the child to the courts.
With the additional of Himmel, Douglass will be able to support up to 120 children, up from 60 children previously. There are approximately 320 children under care of the Tenth Judicial Circuit.
“I am glad to be back in the area and look forward to being involved with an organization that actually ‘walks the talk’ when it comes to working with children in need,” Himmel said. “I am excited about working with the volunteers who help children be successful. That element of community care is indispensable.”
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.