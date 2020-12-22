HANNIBAL — The law firm of Dempsey and Dempsey, P.C. announced Courtney Hilts, J.D. is now a partner, and the name of the firm is now Dempsey, Dempsey, & Hilts.
Hilts, formerly Shelley, grew up in rural Colchester, Ill. She is a 2007 graduate of West Prairie High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois, Springfield in May of 2011 through the Capital Scholars Honors Program. Hilts completed her legal education at North Carolina Central University School of Law in May of 2014 and interned with the ACLU of North Carolina and the ACLU Capital Punishment Project.
Hilts lives in Quincy with her husband, Shawn. She spent the past four years with the Dempseys as an associate. Hilts has represented nearly 200 clients in Social Security Hearings. She has developed expertise in handling both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcies, and she has prepared and presented approximately two dozen cases in Federal District Court in both Missouri and Illinois.
The law firm of Dempsey, Dempsey, & Hilts restricts its law practice to the areas of bankruptcy and Social Security Disability with offices in Hannibal and Quincy.