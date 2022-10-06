Highway 79 improvement project enhances route's multiple benefits

This section of historic Highway 79 shows the mix of foliage, rolling hills and glimpses of the Mississippi River visible along the scenic byway. Also known as the Little Dixie Highway of the Great River Road, the route connects the historic communities of Hannibal, Louisiana and Clarksville. The Clarksville Applefest is set for Saturday and Sunday, and the Louisiana Colorfest continues the celebration of the autumn season the following weekend.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Highway 79 offers a variety of scenic views, destinations and travel opportunities as it wends its way along the Mississippi River.

A comprehensive resurfacing project is nearing completion, providing miles of resurfaced pavement, ADA sidewalk and curve improvements in Louisiana and several benefits to cyclists, motorists, festivalgoers and art lovers along the famed Great River Road.

