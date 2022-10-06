Highway 79 improvement project enhances route's multiple benefits

HANNIBAL — Highway 79 offers a variety of scenic views, destinations and travel opportunities as it wends its way along the Mississippi River.
A comprehensive resurfacing project is nearing completion, providing miles of resurfaced pavement, ADA sidewalk and curve improvements in Louisiana and several benefits to cyclists, motorists, festivalgoers and art lovers along the famed Great River Road.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project for Highway 79 began in early April and encompassed numerous components, including resurfacing work from Route E/N, stretching close to U.S. 54 in Louisiana and shoulder improvements. The $8,555,449 contract for the project was awarded earlier in the year to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Mo.
The project also included safety curve enhancements along with ADA improvements to sidewalks from Dougherty Pike to 4th St. and from Noyes St. to South Carolina St. in Louisiana.
"Anytime Missouri is able to make an improvement, even resurfacing a road, this contributes to the smoothness, and for bicyclists, this is a huge safety component,” said Marisa Ellison, communications manager. “In this case, there were several ADA improvements and curve improvements in the town of Louisiana, so again these areas will be safer for all who use them.”
James Zimmerman, cycling enthusiast and owner of Coolbyke in Hannibal, said there is a group of cyclists who gather at Java Jive in downtown Hannibal several times a week and on weekends before embarking on journeys down the scenic route. Some cyclists ride all the way to Louisiana, while others travel halfway, before pedaling along back roads toward New London.
He said efforts to make the road smoother would be a boon to the riders who regularly travel along the highway. As the lush foliage begins to show its autumn colors, the historic route serves many different roles.
Multiple roadside parks, overlooks and areas maintained by the Missouri Department of Conservation, including Ted Shanks Conservation Area and Dupont Reservation Conservation Area, dot the curves between Hannibal and Clarksville.
Highway 79 is also known as the Little Dixie Highway of the Great River Road, linking the historic river communities of Hannibal, Louisiana and Clarksville and providing an ideal route for cyclists and motorists to take in the autumn foliage and grand views of the Mississippi River along the way.
Three miles south of Hannibal lies the historic town of ILASCO, which is brimming with historic landmarks, memorials and informative displays dedicated to the immigrant populations that settled there years ago. The community was established in 1901 as a company town for the nearby Continental Cement plant, which remains in operation today.
Clarksville and Louisiana each have popular festivals to celebrate the autumn season. The 44th annual Clarksville Applefest takes place Saturday and Sunday, featuring a wide range of apple-based goodies.
The historic Apple Shed, which long served as a bustling processing plant on the highway, was purchased by the Raintree Arts Council after production discontinued in 1978. It has been renovated to feature an exhibition hall, theater and kitchen.
The venue is a popular community gathering spot for various events throughout the year. During the festival weekend, it will be filled with an expected 61 craft vendors. Various activities are planned inside, and 10 food vendors will be on hand outside.
A children's corner will be sponsored by the American Legion, with a free petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff will conduct tours of Lock and Dam 24.
Louisiana Colorfest continues the celebration of the season Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Attractions and events include a parade, car show, various vendors, a duck race, a cornhole tournament and live performances by Seth Wade, The Seconds and The Boomerangs.
Sunday's festivities include a "Color the Streets" event, a "Mo Mo Crossing" kids corner, a baby show and a talent show. The Raintree Art Show, sponsored by the Raintree Arts Council and People's Bank & Trust, is scheduled for both days.
As many area residents know, the spirit of the past echoes throughout the hills and the historic communities connected by Highway 79.
"But yesteryear is being revived. Route 79 offers a scenic drive with a tourist's eye view of Old Man River, rolling hills, limestone bluffs and soaring eagles. The road has also helped to boost the economy in Clarksville, Louisiana and Hannibal in recent years. Named 'Fifty Miles of Art', the old road acts as an artwork, crafts and galleries corridor, offering many opportunities to artists and photographers alike to capture magnificent panoramic views on canvas or film," according to a U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration Highway History webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.