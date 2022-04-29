STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Construction of the new bridge on Marion County Road 402 has been slowed this week because of high water.
During Monday’s County Commission meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra it was reported that the contractor had bent one wall formed and ready to pour this week when the creek that flows beneath it flooded.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that Matthew Walker, an engineer with Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates, told her that if there is some dry weather the contractor is hopeful of getting bent two walls formed and poured next week or the following week. Once both walls are poured the contractor will set the girders and form up the deck, according to Walker.
The engineer added that the bedrock at the construction site was found to be uneven and slightly deeper than the original borings indicated which required the contractor to construct the bottom of the bent two walls slightly deeper than planned.
In other business, the appointment of Sarah North to the Marion County Health Department Board of Directors was unanimously approved.
The commission tabled the lone bid that was received for MOSWIN radios. The bid of $39,446 was submitted by Wireless USA, Motorola Solutions.
Mike Schaefer, supervisor of the county highway department, said that once conditions dry some roads will be grated and culverts installed.
Schaefer is checking on the availability and prices of solar-powered security lights or streetlights for Veterans Road.
Stice told the commissioners that the new carpet for the courtroom in the Palmyra courthouse has not been installed yet because it is still in production.
The commissioners reviewed the cost estimates for the re-canning of the courtroom chairs in the Palmyra courthouse ($3,325) and the refinishing of the table in the courtroom ($775). Stice was asked to seek additional bids.
It was reported that Commissioner Steve Begley, Stice and Schaefer met to discuss utility locations and their proximity to the county’s planned storage building. It was noted that at least a couple will need to be relocated before the new structure can be built. Stice was asked to contact MECO Engineering to see what it would cost to have the utilities relocated instead of trying to find a new location for the storage building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.