Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.