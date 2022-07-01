HANNIBAL — Langhorne Meats and Provisions, a Hannibal-based farm-to-table butcher shop, has received a small business loan from the Hannibal Industrial Development Company (HIDC).
The loan will assist with planning and design services for the business specializing in locally raised beef, lamb, pork and poultry.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), recently announced the approval by members of the HIDC Board of Directors.
Business owners Nikki Barr and Trevor Schultz said the company purchased the building at 300 Broadway and plans to revitalize the historic structure to create a high-end farm-to-table butcher shop.
“Armed with a generous amount of expertise, passion for supporting local agriculture and continued community support, our proposed project is certain to be a success,” Barr said.
Barr noted she has never witnessed a more opportune time for the small-scale, locally produced food sector to flourish.
“The pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of the commercial agriculture sector, and while grocery stores struggled to keep product on the shelves, farm-to-table butcher shops like the one we are proposing have thrived”, she said.
The trend continues to grow over the past two years, Barr explained. She noted how consumers approved of the quality and transparency of sustainably produced meat along with its affordability.
Grass-fed, locally produced and pasture-raised, were once words that conjured up a hefty price tag in the minds of consumers. But the price increase of commercially produced meat due to labor shortages and transportation costs has leveled the financial playing field for sustainably produced meat, making it more affordable than ever to shop local.
Price parity with grocery stores has proven beneficial for small-scale meat producers. To ensure continued success, these businesses must meet the challenge of availability.
HREDC’s Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said the SBDC office has been working with Barr and Schultz for more than a year-and-a-half on this project.
“We’ve been working on the business plan, financial projections and the financing stack. In addition, Nikki and Trevor have been attending our Ignite events, networking with other entrepreneurs and service providers in the area,” Kuhns said.
The HIDC Board of Directors officially adopted a new Revolving Loan Fund Program in support of small business in February 2022, Mehaffy explained.
Established in 1952, HIDC is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding businesses, which will induce participation from private lenders. Loans may also be used for retention efforts. Businesses located in Marion and Ralls counties are eligible for loan assistance.
The purpose of the new Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Program is to attract and assist in the startup of new businesses in Marion and Ralls counties, Mehaffy explained. Additionally, the loan will provide funding for small growth projects as well as gap financing for larger projects. The goal of the RLF is to assist in economic development through providing access to funds for clients who do not fit the traditional model of private bank loans.
According to Mehaffy, as a part of the economic development efforts to support small businesses in Marion and Ralls counties, area businesses and citizens have purchased stock in HIDC.
“Those cash contributions are used to establish a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for gap financing. The HIDC disburses money in the form of loans at interest rates, which are at or below market rate to small businesses or to businesses that cannot otherwise borrow capital. As the loans are repaid, the grantee uses a portion of the interest earned to pay administrative expenses and adds remaining principal and interest repayments to the RLF’s capital base to make new loans,” Mehaffy said.
Recent efforts to attract new investment have produced good results with additional stock purchases and future commitments of over $60,000.
“Nikki and Trevor’s project is exactly the type of project the HIDC Board has envisioned supporting. The project will revitalize a historic facility, create a new business, create new jobs and provide a much-needed service to the community, and the region,” HNB President and HIDC Board Member John Zimmer said.
HIDC Board Member and Hannibal Regional President and CEO Todd Ahrens discussed why he supports this new program for small businesses.
“HREDC’s efforts to expand and grow opportunities for business start-up and expansion has a positive impact on our region as a whole,” Ahrens said. “We feel it is important for our region and various stakeholders to work together to promote economic development because by doing so we will create a stronger, more vibrant community.”
Barr expressed what the HIDC program means for the new community endeavor.
“This loan from HIDC is a catalyst for our project and will allow us to move forward with the planning/design phase and ultimately, when our bank loan is approved, move immediately into the construction phase. We are grateful to the HIDC Board for their approval of this loan. We would encourage other small businesses to reach out to HREDC to take advantage of the resources that are available to assist them,” she said.
Barr and Schultz said they will be launching a monthly meat share program in the near future but do not plan to open the storefront location until sometime in 2023.
The Hannibal Industrial Development Company administers the loan program by accepting applications, working closely with the HIDC Board of Directors, servicing loans, monitoring the progress of the program and reporting to the HIDC Shareholders. For more information, visit https://hredc.com/resources/hannibal-industrial-development-company/
