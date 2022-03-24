HANNIBAL — Count the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department among the supporters of the Hannibal High School baseball program, which has been given permission to use the new Clemens Field Hitting/Pitching Center.
“The high school has been using it,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “The high school has been here almost every single night.”
Dorian explained that the new facility’s doors were opened to the Pirates while field work was ongoing at their home in the Veterans School Complex.
“The high school is using it right now as a partnership,” he said.
According to Dorian, the parks department has not made the center available to the public yet, indicating that will likely occur sometime in the upcoming fall.
“What we will probably do is rent it out per team for $20 an hour,” Dorian said. “In the future what we are looking at doing is having open gym nights so you can come in and for $5 you can hit with your parent, or friend, or whatever. You don’t have to be a rich team to get in here. Anybody will be able to come in here and hit or pitch.
“We will probably also rent it out to separate instructors. There are a lot of those in town right now.”
The facility will be available to both fast pitch softball and baseball players.
“We will try to do all softball on one night and all baseball on another,” Dorian said.
Consideration is already being given on how to utilize more of the facility’s space.
“We will have the ability to add a third cage, which is probably what we will do at some point in time, but right now we are using it as a pitching area,” Dorian said. “As we go along we will keep adding different things. It is creating some buzz.”
While floodwaters from Bear Creek will one day reach the center, Dorian believes the resulting damage will be minimal.
“What is really cool is when it floods there is nothing to damage. The nets all pull straight up,” he said. “We will move stuff out, it will flood, then we will hose it down and move everything back in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.