HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School students who achieved state honors in swimming, choir and football received special recognition during the Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
HHS Swim Team coach LaRhonda Behl, Vocal Music Director Sara Kurz and Football coach Jeff Gschwender took turns introducing students who had excelled this year and achieved All-State honors.
Behl introduced Atticus Sternke, Mahdi Behniaye and Dawson Behl.
She said Sternke was the "team nutritionist" throughout the year. He placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Mahdi Behniaye placed 20th in the 100 breaststroke. Behl said each year, there is one stroke that is "phenomenal", noting "he pulled it together and he did great". She said Mahdi was "our stock broker", leading financial discussions with his teammates.
Team Captain Dawson Behl placed fourth in the 100-fly and sixth in the 100-backstroke. She said Gabe Foster and Dawson brought the Boy's Swim Team back three years ago after it had ceased for several years. Dawson broke two school records this year in 100-fly and 100-backstroke.
"Standing before you are not only three outstanding swimmers, but outstanding students — and I can't say enough about that," Behl said, noting their successes in swimming, academics and leadership.
Kurz introduced two students who demonstrated their skills as two of the top bass vocalists in the Northeast District — Michael Hark and Gavin Underhill. Michael and Gavin were each named to All-State Choir. They auditioned for the honors through singing and sight reading.
Kurz said they worked with a clinician from South Africa last year, and this year they learned from a clinician from the University of North Texas.
"We actually go next week to sing with all the students from the state who were selected to the choir," she explained. "They've also made the All-State Show Choir and All-State Festival Choir. They're leading us in our rehearsals in both Show Choir and and Concert Choir. If you saw them in the musical, you know how talented they are."
Gschwender said five members of the Boy's Football Team earned All-State honors. Markahl Humphrey, first team returner; Ryan Ross, second team offensive line; and Aneyas Williams, first team running back, were not present.
Gschwender introduced Ashton Watts and Kane Wilson. Ashton is one of the team captains and was named second team linebacker this year.
"He played the defensive side of football for us and had a ton of tackles," Gschwender said. "He was a great leader for us — one of our captains — he also got Academic All-State... getting All-State and Academic All-State is a pretty cool deal."
Kane was selected first team defensive line, and Gschwender said he could have been selected first team tight end on the offensive side. In All-State competition, students are allowed to be named to one team on either side of the football.
"Kane's been a big player for us for the last two years, and we look for him to do it again this year — stepping up his leadership," Gschwender said, pointing out how he sets a positive example every day in the weight room.
Each student received a hearty round of applause and a plaque to commemorate their achievements.
