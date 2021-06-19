HHS student earns Walsh Memorial Scholarship

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.