HHS student earns Walsh Memorial Scholarship

HANNIBAL—Alexia Gonzalez, a 2021 2021 Hannibal High School graduate, recently earned the Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship.
Gonzalez received the Walsh scholarship through her efforts during her successful HHS cross country career, serving as co-captain, earning Academic All-State honors, and aiding in the team’s 2017 All-Conference championship.
The scholarship is offered in memory of Tom N. Walsh, a lifelong distance runner and career musician with a high interest in philosophy.
Gonzalez plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., where she intends to study electrical engineering.