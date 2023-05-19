HANNIBAL — For the second year, a large group of Hannibal High School seniors made an impact throughout the community during Pirate Pride Caring Day on Thursday.

Andrea Campbell, communications specialist with Hannibal Public Schools, said 115 seniors volunteered their time to help out at a wide range of local agencies. The program was made possible through a contribution from the Riedel Foundation, and the experience provided a way for members of the Class of 2023 to make a positive impact as they prepared to embark on the next stages of their lives.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.