HANNIBAL — For the second year, a large group of Hannibal High School seniors made an impact throughout the community during Pirate Pride Caring Day on Thursday.
Andrea Campbell, communications specialist with Hannibal Public Schools, said 115 seniors volunteered their time to help out at a wide range of local agencies. The program was made possible through a contribution from the Riedel Foundation, and the experience provided a way for members of the Class of 2023 to make a positive impact as they prepared to embark on the next stages of their lives.
"We had a lot of kids in a lot of places, which is just awesome. That's what we want to see — our community members seeing our students out, really giving that full philanthropic experience before entering the real world, so to say," Campbell said.
The seniors gave back in a variety of ways, including performing spring cleaning at Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, helping Hannibal Parks & Recreation with painting duties, providing assistance at the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Store, working at the Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry, helping out at the Victory Over Hunger Gardens, providing assistance at Mark Twain Elementary School and Veterans Elementary School, lending a helping Hand at the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, assisting at Learning Opportunities Quality Works, volunteering at the Mark Twain Museum and preparing freezer meals to support foster families with Coyote Hill.
Campbell said the work at Victory Over Hunger Gardens was unique, because the students planted produce and had the opportunity to harvest lettuce and bring it to the Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry.
United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron worked with students to prepare 60 freezer meals for 20 foster families. They assisted the Department of Family Services and United Way partner agency Coyote Hill, which trains, licenses and supports fosters families in the area.
Damron said the students, browned hamburger, cooked vegetables, prepared ingredients and followed recipes to prepare nutritious meals. She explained that Coyote Hill provides "wraparound support" to foster families once a child joins the family, which aligns with United Way's mission of making a positive difference in people's lives every day.
"This project is really that extra support piece — walking alongside those families to make certain they have what they need in the long term — so those kids and families have some extra help along the way," she said.
Damron explained the experience also introduced the students to how Coyote Hill assists local foster families and the ways simple acts like preparing meals can make a big impact.
"Amongst all the projects today, hopefully a few young people were inspired to think about giving — meaning giving of their time, volunteering — as they adulthood," she said. "Hopefully, we were able to plant that seed of caring for others and realizing that there's people in life that definitely have some needs and there are simple things that can be done to help with those."
Senior Class President Katie Locke was one of the students who helped to make the freezer meals. She thoroughly enjoyed the process, and she and fellow students heard from Coyote Hill representatives about their mission.
"Just to be able to hear their stories and why foster care is so important — why these meals helped —is really, really interesting," she said.
Katie specifically remembered hearing a story about how a child joined a loving foster family after they heard from school officials how he didn't have very good hygiene. After the foster mom learned the reasons why he was struggling, "it really opened her eyes".
"I think that's something that all of us can learn from," Katie said. "We don't know everyone's walk of life, and sometimes these kids have way harder lives that they don't share with everyone."
As she reflected on the day of giving back to the community with her classmates, Katie was happy about the difference they made.
"I really, really enjoyed it. It felt really nice to be able to do something for our community after they've done a lot for us, for the school. Also, to be able to hear all the stories of what everyone did and how thankful all of the local business owners and all the organizations that we helped were — because it really makes it worth it," Katie said.
Damron's hope for nurturing a "seed of caring" was evident as Katie looked ahead to her future.
"I would definitely be interested in getting into an organization like the one we worked with today, because their mission is so good," Katie said. "It definitely makes me want to help volunteer my time more when I get older."
The seniors gathered for lunch at the Y Men's Pavilion after they were finished with their service projects. Hannibal Caseworker Amanda Bowen extended her heartfelt thanks to the students for their generous actions to assist the Salvation Army.
She explained that a lot of people are unaware of the Family Services office located in the rear of the Hannibal Family Store. Bowen has helped area residents through a food bank, provided rent and utility assistance and other assistance.
"But my biggest thing is we always need hands, so my volunteers today — thank you so, so, so much," she said.
Bowen is the only caseworker in Hannibal, and she works with a part-time food pantry employee. The agreed with Damron that there are so many agencies that could use a hand, noting "your time is valuable".
Damron thanked each student for the positive impact they made, explaining how their efforts reflected United Way of the Mark Twain Area's mission.
"Please know at the United Way how much we appreciate you giving your time and talents to help make our community a better place," she said.
Campbell noted how Pirate Pride Day of Caring took place at an ideal time of year for the seniors, as they contemplate the legacies they want to leave behind.
"Sometimes that can lead to things like pranks, and we don't necessarily want that. We want to channel that energy into a positive thing while making a difference," she said. "This is one way to really make a positive impact, and the community sees that and appreciates it."
