HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School staff and faculty members are proud to announce the new 2020-2021 inductees to the National Honor Society.
Hannibal High School’s Eight Hundred and Twenty-ninth Chapter of the National Honor Society will hold its annual induction after the first of the year. Forty-six students were selected based on four criteria: character, leadership, scholarship and service. They must also maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
The new inductees are: Brent Allen, Jordan Allen, Jasmin Billingsley, Bailee Brown, Linnea Brown, Brooklyn Bumbales, Addison Carlson, Cailee Combs, Landon Cooke, Rachel Deloney, Ying Dong, Braysen Douglas, Sophia Dwight, Bella Falconer, Katie Greening, Keira Griffen, Emma Haner, Brooklyn Haye, Amy Hercules, Samuel Hirner, Beverly Hooper, Reighley Janes, Emily Land, Kendel Locke, Natalie Lovitt, Jenna Ludsky, Emma Martin-Conrad, Claire Martinson, Kylie McAfee, Emma McCammon, Hannah Nielson, Kennedy Peterson, Samuel Rose, Sophie Sanders, Tanner Scholes, Trevor Scholes, Keaton Scott, Kaitlyn Self, Caden Selle, Sadie Stine, Aaris Stolte, Ashley Utter, Courtland Watson, Caden White, Callie Wright and Mia York.