HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal High School staff and faculty members selected four students to receive Student of the Month honors for April.
Ninth grade
Emilia Bates is the daughter of Kara and Rikki Bates. She competes in basketball, volleyball and track at HHS and plays club volleyball for the Hometown Hitters team. Emilia has been named to the A Honor Roll and has been selected as a Student of the Month in seventh and eighth grades. Emilia said her motivation for success in school is “my family and sports.” An interesting fact about Emilia is that she was a Becky Ambassador in 2020-2021. She enjoys coaching volleyball and playing sports. Emilia’s future goal is “to further my athletic career and become a physical therapist.”
Tenth grade
Madelyn James Johnson is the daughter of Amelia and Neil Johnson. She is a member of River City Revue and the Speech and Debate group. Madelyn competes in swimming and track. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Madelyn said, “I want to study abroad and have the chance to learn firsthand about different cultures.” An interesting fact about Madelyn is that she has been swimming competitively for 11 years. She enjoys reading, cooking and studying forensic cases. Madelyn’s future goal is “to study culinary arts, maybe study forensics in Chicago.
Eleventh grade
Loren Smith is the son of Alexis and Josh Buck. He is a member of band and track. Loren has received the Student of the Year award in weightlifting. Loren’s motivation for success in school is “giving a 110% in everything.” An interesting fact about Loren is he is a kind and hard-working person. He enjoys building stuff and fixing stuff. Loren’s future goal is to “go to college and major in technology.”
Twelfth grade
Reighley Claire Janes is the daughter of Charles and Brandee Janes. She is a member of Pre-Medical Club, Key Club, Skills USA, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Reighley has been an inductee in National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society, has been named to the A/B or A Honor Roll all four years of high school and received the HCTC Student of the Month award, When asked about her motivation for success in school, Reighley said, “I strive to accomplish my career goals.” An interesting fact about Reighley is that she has three siblings. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, shopping and swimming. For her future goal, Reighley said, “I plan to work as a cosmetic nurse practitioner in my own medical spa.”
