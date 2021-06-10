HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal High School Pirate Pride Band were eager to perform the National Anthem on Wednesday at a unique venue, playing before the St. Louis Cardinals take the field at Busch Stadium.
Director of Bands Mike Fuller said everyone is looking forward to the opportunity to perform for the Cardinals game, and the ensemble included incoming eighth graders and graduating seniors from this school year. He commended the musicians for their ability to adapt and give their best while following evolving safety protocols. The band played at the game two years ago, but the opportunity was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The entire band is geared up for the chance to return to what could become an annual tradition.
The band rehearsed in stages throughout the school year as the pandemic situation evolved, beginning with small ensembles of 25 musicians last summer. Marching band practices involved a special routine which kept everyone six feet apart. When Concert Band season came, all of the band members rehearsed in the lower level and stage of the auditorium so the large group could maintain social distancing.
For the second semester, the band was divided into groups, so they could be in smaller sections in the band room and choir room. Fuller said the band was fortunate to compete in a contest at Hannibal-LaGrange University, and more good news followed afterward.
As the local situation improved regarding the pandemic, the band received approval to perform together again in the band room around late March. Fuller said there were several precautions in place, including flip shields or bell covers for wind instruments. Musicians who don’t use their mouths to play wore masks during rehearsals.
When band members found out they would get to return to perform the National Anthem for the St. Louis Cardinals game, the news was a great culmination for a year of hard work unlike any other.
“They’ve had to adapt and change a lot this year, and rehearse in ways that they normally wouldn’t,” Fuller said. “Which is really cool to see — not only their success this year, but then to have this opportunity like today, where they’re going to get to perform without a mask and enjoy the game without a mask on — or optional at least — and finally get to do something that’s more on their normal schedule.”
Fuller said the performance also includes the chance for the students to see “behind the scenes at Busch Stadium”, walking through the tunnel and on the dirt track, close to some of the players warming up in the outfield before the performance.
Fuller said the students from eighth grade through the graduating seniors will get the chance to enjoy fellowship and bond for an event which is an excellent conclusion to the previous school year and introduction to the next. In a couple weeks, the Fourth of July camp will take place.
Before departing for St. Louis, all the band members spread out to practice their performance in parade formation in the parking lot outside Porter Stadium. Fuller said the band will perform along the warning track of the stadium, in a “unique sound stage” outdoors with slight reverberations from the microphone.
The students were smiling with excitement about the unique opportunity.
Junior Dawson Behl shared his favorite part of preparing for the experience.
“I think it’s been everyone getting ready and getting prepared, the experience that we’ve all gained from being here all the time and the effort that we’ve put in — and it’s really nice to see it about to come in.”
“I feel like today’s going to be really fun,” Senior Sylas Giltner said, pointing out how much fun it was in 2019. “I’m really happy to be able to go in front of a big crowd like that.”
Senior Senior Jacob Chapman shared in the excitement with his colleagues.
I’m definitely really excited about it,” he said. This is a really exciting experience for the band, and we got to do this two years ago. I guess it’s a normal thing in the midst of all the not-normal things we’ve missed out on, especially for the sophomores and the freshmen this year. It’s always a really good experience to get to do this altogether.”