HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School recognized students who received Student of the Year awards.
Ninth grade
Atticus Brandt Sternke is the son of Amy and Devron Sternke. He is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Atticus competes with the HHS Swim Team and the Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team. He has received state patches and a letter for Swim Team. Atticus said his motivation for success in school is to “find a goal you want to reach, and work toward it”. An interesting fact about Atticus is that he has been swimming for almost seven years. He enjoys working out and printing t-shirts. When asked about his goal for the future, Atticus said, “I will hopefully go to college after high school so that I can be a physical therapist and athletic trainer.”
Tenth grade
Brookelyn Elizabeth Livesay is the daughter of Wes and Cindy Livesay. She is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Brookelyn competes in softball, River City Revue and soccer. She was nominated to the Joseph Baldwin Academy, accepted into ATSU Truman Healthcare Academy for summer 2022 and was named a Winter Homecoming attendant. Brookelyn said her motivation for success is to “work hard”. An interesting fact about Brookelyn is that she loves to bake. She enjoys working on the Mark Twain Riverboat, being outdoors and hanging out with friends. Brookelyn’s goal for the future is “to attend college to become an optometrist”.
Eleventh grade
Sheldon Bergheger is the son of Alicia Burditt and Richard Bergheger. He is a member of Key Club. Sheldon competes in football and track. He previously received the Student of the Month award. Sheldon’s motivation for success in school are “the academic opportunities to move toward my goals”. An interesting fact about Sheldon is that he has two older siblings. He enjoys spending time with family and friends. Sheldon’s goal for the future is “to be the best version of myself and to be happy with what I do”.
Twelfth grade
Cailee Madison Combs is the daughter of Cory and Mary Combs. She is a member of River City Revue, Concert Choir and the National Honor Society. Cailee has been named to the HHS Honor Roll all four years, All-District Choir in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and received fourth place in the Star event. When asked about her motivation for success in school, she said, “I want to make my family proud by achieving great things”. An interesting fact about Cailee is that her car is as old as she is. She enjoys reading, singing and spending time with her little sister. When asked about her future goal, Cailee said, “I’m going to college to major in Creative Writing so that I can become a famous author.”
