HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty at Hannibal High School have selected Students of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
Ninth grade
Lanie Privett is the daughter of Lance and Angie Privett. She is a member of Student Council, Key Club, Pre-Med Club and serves as Class Treasurer. Lanie competes in tennis, HHS Dance Team, River City Revue Show Choir and Quincy Racquet Club. She has been named to the A Honor Roll and received the Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, first place All-Conference in tennis and All-District in Choir. Lanie’s motivation for success in school is “I work to do my best academically, but also stay true to myself.” An interesting fact about Lanie is that she loves to fish. She enjoys swimming, reading, watching sports, spending time with family and friends, singing, tennis, dancing and warm days on the bike. Lanie’s future goal is “I want to attend college and ultimately become a doctor of medicine.
Tenth grade
Elaina Danielle Dyke is the daughter of Danny and Amy Dyke. She is a member of the Crossing Church — Hannibal campus and the Hannibal Arts Council. Elaina has been named to the A Honor Roll and Student of the Month for February 2021, and was named the Youth Division Winner in the HAC Art in the Open Billboard Art Contest. She also received First Place and Best of Show awards in the 3D category at the HAC 2021 Young Masters Art Exhibition, second place in the painting division at Lindenwood University’s 2020 Young Artists Art and Design Exhibition and the Merit Award and Honorable Mention at Culver-Stockton College’s High School Visual Arts Day. Elaina’s motivation for success in school “is to always strive for both academic and artistic excellence in all her pursuits.” An interesting fact about Elaina is that she was the official Becky Thatcher from 2018-2019, traveling to St. Louis, Mo. and Hartford, Conn. and representing her hometown and the Mark Twain Museum. She enjoys all art mediums, such as watercolor and acrylic painting, sketching, ceramics, photography. Elaina’s future goal is “to follow her dreams and pursue a career in art one day.”
Eleventh grade
Kaiser Greenwell is the son of Ron and the late Lindsay Greenwell. He is a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Kaiser competes in football and track and field. His motivation for success in school is “football and my parents.” He enjoys hanging out with friends and family and fishing. His future goal is “I want to play a sport in college.”
Twelfth grade
Alexia Gonzalez is the daughter of Alejandro and Marty Gonzalez. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA, Holy Family High School Youth Group and HHS Environmental Club. Alexia has been named to the Honor Roll four years and received the HCTC Student of the Month award in 2019, the DAR Good Citizen Award in 2021, HHS “Best Drawing” award in 2019, HHS “Best of Show” award in 2021 and third place in the SkillsUSA Districts CAD Competition in 2021. Alexia’s motivation for success in school is “I believe that working hard now will pay off great in the future, and I am inspired by great-grandpa to become an engineer.” An interesting fact about Alexia is she is the second oldest of six kids. She enjoys running and drawing. Her future goal is “next year, I will be attending Missouri S & T to work toward a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering.”