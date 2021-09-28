HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have chosen Students of the Month for September.
Ninth grade
Brayden Hill is the son of Eric and Emilee Hill. He competes in soccer and tennis. Brayden’s motivation for success in school is “college and a job.” An interesting fact about Brayden is that he is a Kansas Jayhawks fan. He enjoys hunting, fishing and video games. Brayden’s future goal is to attend college.
Tenth grade
Thomas William Janes is the son of Brandee and Charles Janes. He is a member of Key Club, FBLA, Skills USA, and he is planning on joining the Pre-Med Club. Thomas competes in soccer, baseball and basketball. He has been named to the A Honor Roll. “My parents help motivate me, and I want to graduate at least top three in my class,” Thomas said. Interesting facts about Thomas are that he has visited nine countries and undergone three surgeries. He enjoy soft pastel art, drawing, cooking, working out and riding four wheelers and dirt bikes. Thomas’ future goal is to “go to college and then become a surgeon.”
Eleventh grade
Dillon McKim is the son of Stephanie Pickett. His motivation for success in school is “to be proactive, to establish goals and to achieve them.” Dillon’s future goal is to attend a trade school.
Twelfth grade
Andre Thomas Jr. is the son of Andre Thomas Sr. and Marshelle Rudd. He is a member of Skills USA. Andre competes in football and track. He has achieved All-District and All-Conference awards in football. His motivation for success in school is to “get good grades.” Interesting facts about Andre are that he loves football and he is funny. Andre said his future goal is “to be on the league.”