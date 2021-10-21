HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty at Hannibal High School have selected Students of the Month for October.
Ninth grade
Jared Patrick Locke is the son of Jeff and Kori Locke. He is a member of FFA. COH Elite Basketball, Holy Family Youth Group and a Tom Sawyer ambassador. Jared has received the Howard Sublett P.E. Award. His motivation for success in school is to “attend college on academic/athletic scholarship.” An interesting fact about Jared is he wants to fish in all 50 states. He has fished in 11 so far. He enjoys fishing, hunting, mountain biking and water sports. His future goal is to “win a state championship in high school sports.”
Tenth grade
Baylee Pugh is the daughter of Katie and Matt Pugh. She is a member of USASF. Baylee competes in golf, basketball and competitive cheer. Her motivation for success in school is “to play college sports.” An interesting fact about Baylee is that she played goalie for the soccer team. She enjoys tumbling. Baylee’s future goal is “to be a physical therapist.”
Eleventh grade
Karson Westhoff is the son of Sue-Ann and Patrick Westhoff. He competes in soccer and tennis. Karson’s motivation for success in school is “to become successful in life and to find my passion.” An interesting fact about Karson is that he has three other brothers, and two of them play soccer with him. He enjoys fishing and hunting. Karson’s future goal is: “I hope to go to a four-year school and study finance.”
Twelfth grade
Kaidence Charlise Elizabeth Dean is the daughter of David Dean. She has been named to the Honor Roll. Kaidence’s motivation for success in school is: “I want to be independent and successful. That is what keeps me working hard.” An interesting fact about Kaidence is that she enjoys watching college football. She enjoys walking trails with her dog, Beau, anything outdoors and bass fishing. Kaidence’s future goal is “to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in nursing. I want to be a registered nurse.”
Damarion Kenneth Williams is the son of Tanesha McGruder. He is a member of River City Revue. Damarion competes in track and field. His motivation for success in school is “my mom.” An interesting fact about Damarion is that he likes to sing and dance. He enjoys playing games, working out and hanging with friends. Damarion’s future goal is a career in nursing.
