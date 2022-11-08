HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School have announced the Students of the Month for November.
Sydney Emalyn Coniglio is the daughter of Jim and Emily Coniglio. She is a member of Key Club. Sydney competes in track and performs wrestling statistics. Her motivation for success in school is "to get into a good college". Sydney enjoys spending time with her friends. Her future goal is to be "working in the medical field".
Hana Amirdash is the daughter of Carrie Amirdash. She is a member of FBLA, Key Club, Environmental Club, Student Council and DECA. Hana competes in cheerleading. She has been named FBLA Secretary, Environmental Club meetings officer and Key Club treasurer. When asked about her motivation for success in school, she said, "It feels good to do well and I want to get into the college of my choice." An interesting fact about Hana is that she is double-jointed in her shoulders. She enjoys working out. Hana said her future goals include to attend "college, move to a big city".
Mahdi Behniaye is the son of Khadijeh Esmaeili and Hossein Behniaye. He is a member of the YMCA. Mahdi competes in swimming. He was named most improved swimmer if 2019. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Mahdi said, "I can always be better and learn more." Interesting facts about Mahdi are that he competed in karate and Taekwondo. He enjoys playing basketball and running. Mahdi's future goal is to become a surgeon.
Jackson Brandt Parker is the son of Justin and Erica Parker. He competes in football and golf. Jackson has been named to the National Technical Honor Society A+ program and the Honor Roll. When asked about his motivation for success in school, Jackson said, "I want to be a positive role model for my peers, and I want to have a strong work ethic." He enjoys playing sports, fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family. His future goal is to "start up my own business in the near future".
