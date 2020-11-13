HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal High School selected students to receive November Student of the Month honors.
Ninth grade
Owen Gregory Andrews is the son of Shane and Meredith Andrews. He competes in football and basketball. Owen received the MSHSAA award. His motivation for success in school is he "wants to make my parents proud." An interesting fact about Owen is that he has diabetes. He enjoys hunting and football. His future goal is to go to the office.
Tenth grade
Ainsley Bennett is the daughter of John and Renee Bennett. She competes in volleyball, high school swimming and Hurricanes swimming. Ainsley has been named to the Honor Roll. Her motivation for success is school is "inner drive to do the best that I can do in whatever I do." She has swum in nine different states for meets. Ainsley enjoys traveling. Her future goals are to attend college and swim.
Eleventh grade
Brent David Allen Jr. is the son of Michelle Williams and Brent Allen Sr. He competes in the Hannibal Pirate Pride Marching Band. Brent has been named to the Honor Roll, honored in the top 10 percent of his class and lettered in Band. His motivation for success in school is "wanting to maintain my GPA, wanting to stay in clubs that require a high GPA." Brent enjoys reading. His future goal is to study forensic chemistry in college.
Twelfth grade
Elizabeth Chavez is the daughter of Keri and Luis Chavez. She is a former Skills USA member, former Kids in Motion and Teens in Motion member and a former and present FFA member. Elizabeth's motivation for success in school is graduating. She likes reading, writing letters, animals and nature. Her future goal is to go to college somewhere in Missouri.