Hannibal High School staff and faculty have selected Students of the Month for March.
Ninth grade
Aneyas Williams is the son of Sarah Jo Williams and James Branch. He competes in baseball, track and football. Aneyas’ motivation for success in school is “my mom.” An interesting fact about Aneyas is he has a dog. His future goal is to go to college — any college.
Tenth grade
Gracie Martin is the daughter of Stacy and Phillip Martin. She is a member of Key Club. Gracie competes in tennis, basketball and soccer. Gracie has been named to the Honor Roll and nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence. Her motivation for success in school is “I want to continue my learning to further my education, so I can be successful in life and school. Interesting facts about Gracie are that she is very competitive and she enjoys trying new things. She likes playing sports and enjoying time with family and friends. Gracie’s future goal is “I plan to attend college and work in the medical field.”
Eleventh grade
Bella Falconer is the daughter of Ashlee and Chad Falconer. She is a member of the Pre-Med Club and the National Honor Society. Bella competes in volleyball and soccer. She has been received All-State awards for academics and volleyball. Bella’s motivation for success in school is “knowing my future depends on my academic success and living up to my siblings.” An interesting fact about Bella is her favorite animals are goats. She enjoys traveling. Bella’s future goal is “I want to go to Mizzou to become a physical therapist.”
Twelfth grade
Logan Cox is the son of Lori Cox and the late Curtis Cox. He plays trumpet in band and jazz band. Logan was awarded HMS Student of the Month. His motivation for success in school is “to run my own business.” Logan enjoys working on cars, driving four-wheelers, hunting and fishing. His future goals include working for X-Treme Lawn Care and Pro Wash Professional Powerwashing.