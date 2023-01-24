HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School staff and faculty members have selected students to receive Student of the Month honors for January.
Ninth grade
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:39 pm
Kegan Greening is the daughter of Derek and Shana Greening. She is a member of Hannibal FFA and Hannibal Key Club. Kegan competes in Hannibal High School Volleyball, Hannibal High School Soccer, Quincy United Soccer Club and Hometown Hitters Volleyball. When asked about her motivation for success in school, Kegan said, "I try to do and be the best I can be, and grades are an important factor of it." An interesting fact about Kegan is that she and her sister share the same birthday, but they are four years apart in age. She enjoys reading. For her future goals, Kegan said, "I want to play college soccer and work with kids."
Tenth grade
Riah Wigfall is the daughter of Jessica Homeyer. She competes in cross country, wrestling and track. Riah has received Academic All-State honors and has received the MLK Influencer Award. She said her motivation for success in school is "to get a good job and have a happy life". An interesting fact about Riah is that she can make really good cheesecake. She enjoys wrestling, reading and hanging with her friends. Riah's future goals are to "become an engineer, go on a trip around the world".
Eleventh grade
Cody Culp is the son of Charles and Tiffany Culp. He competes in wrestling, baseball and football. Cody has received Academic All-State honors in wrestling and football. He said his motivation for success in school is "to wrestle Division 1, so I need to get good grades". An interesting fact about Cody is that he loves to be outdoors. He enjoys hunting, fishing, trapping, four wheelers, motorcycles and lifting. Cody's future goals are "to wrestle in the NCAA and get my Master's in Business Administration".
Twelfth grade
Markahl Humphrey is the son of Tyrette Humphrey. He competes in football and track. Markahl's motivation for success in school is "to work hard in class because of the way I slacked in 10th grade". An interesting fact about Markahl is that he hates hair in the shower. He enjoys school, work and video games. Markahl's future goals are to "go to college, play football and play in the NFL".
