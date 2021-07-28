HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School’s 2021 graduates gave their highest rating in a senior exit survey to teachers who they felt were knowledgeable about the curriculum being taught. The results of the poll were released during a recent meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
While the 93% response to the question regarding teachers being knowledgeable about the curriculum was this year’s strongest survey response, it was actually down from the 97% given the same question by 2020 graduates. This year’s %age of positive responses was identical to that given in both 2019 and 2018, which represented a 12% jump from 2017.
The next two strongest responses this year at 92% were to a question about teachers holding high standards and demanding quality work and if graduates felt that would be able to easily find a job that will support them.
This year’s high standards/quality work response was down 5% from 2020. The 97% received last year was actually up significantly over the 85% that question received in 2019. That was a decrease from the 90% who responded affirmatively in 2018. In 2017, 80% of seniors said that was the case, which was down from 92% in 2016 and from 96% in 2015.
As for easily finding a job that will support them, this year’s 92% response was identical to that given in 2020. Last year’s response was down 4% from 2019. In 2018 and 2017, 93% of survey respondents answered in the affirmative. The senior responses in 2018 and 2017 were 2% higher than was given in 2016.
Graduates gave positive responses — 85% and above — to five other inquiries.
Eighty-nine percent felt HHS provided a strong foundation in the use of technology. That represents a drop of 4% from 2020. The 2019 technology response was identical to 2018’s, which was up from 2017’s 80%.
Eighty-eight percent of seniors felt their educational experience at HHS was positive. That represents a 7% decline from 2020, which was 7% higher than in 2019. In 2018, 85% of graduates responded positively. In 2017, 87% of respondents said their time at HHS had been positive.
Eighty-eight percent of students felt teachers worked to develop relationships. That was a 1% increase over 2020, which was identical to 2019. The response seen in 2020 and 2019 represented a drop of 2% from 2018.
Eighty-seven percent of students felt HHS provided appropriate elective coursework to explore different career opportunities. Last year’s response, 89%, was identical to 2019, which represented a 1% increase over 2018.
Eighty-seven percent of seniors felt HHS offered plenty of electives to assist in exploring career options.
The responses to five questions were listed as concerns.
Thirty-nine percent of students felt counselors could have met with them more consistently regarding their post-secondary plans. In 2020, 22% of seniors answered affirmatively.
Thirty-four percent of students rated HHS as below average in consistent rules enforcement. In 2020, the response to that inquiry was 19%, which represented a 10 % drop from 2019’s 29%. In 2018 and 2017 the percentage had been 39%, which was up from 17% in 2015 and 24% in 2016.
Seventeen percent of seniors rated their learning experience as below average.
Seventeen percent of seniors felt school did not regularly notify students and parents regarding academic progress.
Seventeen percent of seniors reported they did not feel challenged to grow academically each year.
This year 146 of 219 graduates (67%) took part in the exit survey. That is down from the 86% (143 of 167) of graduates who took the time to participate in the 2020 survey. It compares to the 74% (157 of 211) who took part in 2019, which was down from 2018 when 82% (175 of 214) participated. Prior to 2019 the level of participation had been on the rise for three consecutive years. In 2017, 70% (149 of 213) took part while in 2016, 62% (152 of 247) responded.