HANNIBAL — A small group of art students has been working on an artistic project bringing the group’s passion to life as a holiday card for nursing home residents.
Hannibal High School art instructors Lisa Wiese, James Zimmerman and Christina Strode recently brainstormed ways Art Club members could achieve the goals of making “the visual arts more visual in the school and reaching out to the community in Hannibal.” Zimmerman brought up the idea of printing Christmas cards, using a historic linocut printing method. The Art Club members were excited for the chance to make 100 cards, wrapping up their project Friday to send each resident at Beth Haven.
“They thought it was a great thing to be involved with — giving some outreach to the Beth Haven residents, especially this year,” Wiese said. “With the pandemic, everyone is feeling potentially more isolated. It’s just been a stressful year. So we really wanted to reach out to residents, and let them know that we’re thinking about them and that we care. This was a way they combine both the arts and that outreach.”
The students worked on their cards for about three weeks. Each card starts out as a flexible plate, and the students carve the design out with special tools, leaving raised areas to roll ink across. Next, the inked plate is cranked through a press, transferring the design onto the card stock.
The results are unique and vivid — Wiese didn’t hesitate to say they were as good as any cards in store aisles.
Zimmerman said they plan to choose a different nursing home each year, so everyone can get one of the special Christmas cards. Each of the students were happy for the chance to make a difference with their artful creations.
Junior Addie Carlson said the project has helped her grow and appreciate her love for art. She commended her art instructors for the projects she has worked on, and how this one is special on a personal level.
“Doing this project, it just means a lot because of everything the world has gone through in 2020,” Carlson said. “My grandma lives at the Beth Haven Apartments. I feel like it’s something special, too. Just a handwritten letter is one of the most meaningful things you can give to somebody.”
Carlson said she thinks the residents will really appreciate the artwork she and her colleagues made, and she stressed a simple card will bring a smile to someone’s face. Fellow junior Rylee Mastin is the student who reached out to Beth Haven to make sure each resident received a card.
“I’ve always loved art, and I just think it’s a good way to have people connect to everyone — to find a piece that they like and make someone happy with it, I think that’s really important,” Mastin said.
Freshman Danica Vohs enjoyed the process along the way, especially carving the plates before the ink was applied. And she joined her classmates in the excitement about spreading Christmas joy to the residents at Beth Haven with their cards.
“It makes me happy knowing it’s going to someone who maybe hasn’t seen their family or doesn’t get something,” Vohs said.