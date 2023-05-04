HGLU's Scarlet and Blue Auction is May 19

HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU)will host the Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. when a silent auction will begin. At 7 p.m., the silent auction will end, and the live auction will begin. Heavy appetizers will be served throughout the event. Parker Financial of Hannibal is the event sponsor.

