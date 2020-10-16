HANNIBAL — A 15-year part of the Hannibal Fire Department could soon be retired. It is not one of the department's firefighters who will be calling it a career, but a piece of equipment, the HFD's lone functioning thermal imaging camera.
"We had some (cameras) for several years. We are actually down to one total in our department," said Deputy Chief Ryan Neisen during the Oct. 6 meeting of the Hannibal City Council. "These are very important pieces of equipment for us. The current model we have is 15 years old. Getting 15 years out of a piece of equipment is very good, but it is something we desperately need. Normally we like to have one on each of our front-line trucks."
With the help of a grant, which will provide $43,635, the HFD intends to purchase five new thermal imaging cameras.
"I applied back in March for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA," Neisen said. "We are excited to get a grant of this size."
"This is a federal grant," said Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson. "There is a lot of work and preparation that goes into these grants. Being successful on one is quite an accomplishment."
The grant requires a 5% local match. According to Neisen, the fire department's obligation will not exceed $2,181.
"We are going to go through the closed-bid process," he said. "If the bids come in lower than $43,000 obviously that 5% number will come down."
The bid opening is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
"I would anticipate ordering the new equipment shortly thereafter," Neisen said. "I don't currently have a timeline on how long it will take to get the equipment, but most things like this are in the 2-6 week time frame."
The future of the 15-year-old camera has yet to be determined.
"I would anticipate either donating it to another department or submitting it for surplus," Neisen said.