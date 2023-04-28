HANNIBAL — For 37 years, Danny Henley reported on an endless array of local news events, and Tree Board members and students from Eugene Field Elementary School and St. John's Lutheran School showed the community's gratitude by planting a special tree to recognize his dedication during this year's Arbor Day celebration in Central Park. 

Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan told the large group of students about how Henley regularly attended Tree Board meetings — along with meetings including City Council, Board of Education and Board of Public Works and countless projects, milestones and other events — spreading the word about the Tree Board's dedication to maintaining Hannibal's status as a Tree City USA. He covered many Arbor Day events, reporting on children learning the importance of urban forestry.

