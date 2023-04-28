HANNIBAL — For 37 years, Danny Henley reported on an endless array of local news events, and Tree Board members and students from Eugene Field Elementary School and St. John's Lutheran School showed the community's gratitude by planting a special tree to recognize his dedication during this year's Arbor Day celebration in Central Park.
Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan told the large group of students about how Henley regularly attended Tree Board meetings — along with meetings including City Council, Board of Education and Board of Public Works and countless projects, milestones and other events — spreading the word about the Tree Board's dedication to maintaining Hannibal's status as a Tree City USA. He covered many Arbor Day events, reporting on children learning the importance of urban forestry.
This time, the event was dedicated to him. Missouri Department of Conservation Forester Kyle Monroe assisted Trevathan and the children as they carefully planted an Overcup Oak tree in recognition of Henley's decades of reporting news of all types to community members.
Trevathan read a mayoral proclamation that detailed Henley's dedication. He kept the community informed about countless local events, receiving awards such as first place in spot news photography, second place in investigative reporting – along with awards for public affairs, sports feature writing and editorial writing.
"Danny Henley was our friend, and he was the whole community's journalist that kept us informed for years and years," she said.
Trevathan presented the framed proclamation to Henley, who was joined by his wife, Nancy. The day served as a chance to spend quality time with his children and grandchildren.
Henley was excited for the chance to enjoy the moment with family and friends from throughout the community.
"I couldn't be more honored," he said.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian serves as director of Parks & Recreation, and he noted how easy it was to decide to dedicate the event to Henley.
"Absolutely. Let's get it done," Dorian remembered saying.
He explained Henley has been "such a good friend to all of us" and remarked how he was pleased for the opportunity to honor his commitment to the community. This year, more than 100 trees have been planted in Hannibal, including 92 trees on S. Main St., several in Huckleberry Park, six along Broadway and one at the Early Childhood Center.
Dorian welcomed the children to the event, making the special Arbor Day celebration official. He encouraged the children to continue to plant trees and take care of the trees Hannibal is so proud of.
Monroe shared the history of Arbor Day with the youth, explaining how communities across the nation plant trees to celebrate just like they were doing. The children took turns shoveling dirt around the new tree, discussing the different parts of a tree and how it provides clean air, shade and a home to squirrels, birds and the caterpillars and insects they feed on.
After the children helped apply mulch around the tree, Trevathan explained that they would be able to visit in the years to come to see how it had grown. She expressed her gratitude for their help and her joy that Henley and his family could join the festivities.
"Danny, we're so glad that you and your family could be here today," she said.
Henley's grandchildren were among the group of students who helped plant the tree.
Danny and Nancy Henley's son, Jacob, joined his daughters, Evelyn, 9, and Alice, 5, in admiring the new addition to the park.
"It's special because I barely get to come here and this is a special day," Evelyn said, adding she loved seeing the tree. "I think it's really cute and pretty."
"Is it cool that it's going to be big? Do you think it's going to be climbable?" her dad asked her.
"Yeah," she replied with a laugh.
Evelyn shared what she thought about all of the stories her grandpa wrote during his career.
"I think they're interesting," she said, adding they are "not humorous, but facts — and love".
Alice enjoyed the chance to play with her cousins and enjoy lunch with her grandpa and grandma. She was happy to hear all of the nice things people said about her grandpa, and she was excited to see the newly planted tree.
"I love it," she said with a big smile.
Jacob Henley holds fond memories of his father's close ties to so many community members.
"I think it's awesome. I just still think back to even a decade ago — I got to go around and meet different city people, independent of what he was doing. As soon as they heard 'Henley', they were like 'are you related to Danny?' Everybody always had this really high esteem for the integrity that he brought, because he always tried to be fair," he said, noting it's always a joy to return to Hannibal "and it's great to see him honored".
Trevathan shared her fond memories about how Henley's regular reporting on the Tree Board meetings made a lasting impact.
"He'd write these articles, and people would come and stop me on the street and go 'I love what you all are doing''," she said, noting the tree in Central Park was a "thank you for all the years" Henley supported the Tree Board.
Everyone in the park was appreciative of what the event represented. As the students walked back to school, they said "thank you" in unison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.